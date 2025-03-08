US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Generac by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 163,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Generac by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.35 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

