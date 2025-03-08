VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 883,012 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.
VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.