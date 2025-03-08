VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

MOAT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

