Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $271.55 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

