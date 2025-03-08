Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $75.97 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

