Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.14 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.