Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.06. 22,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 26,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
