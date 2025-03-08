Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.06. 22,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 26,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

