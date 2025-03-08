Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,857 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 185,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 7.5 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.