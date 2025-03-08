Wedbush Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $26.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 25.1% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,605 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 65.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 965.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

