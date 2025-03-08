Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

NYSE:DKS opened at $214.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $178.21 and a twelve month high of $254.60.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $6,483,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

