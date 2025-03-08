Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $115.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

FOUR opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,195,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

