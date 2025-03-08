Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETN. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.58.

ETN opened at $285.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.13 and a 200 day moving average of $331.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

