What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for Curaleaf Q3 Earnings?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $331.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.87 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 14.82%.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $667.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.57. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

