What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Burford Capital Q4 Earnings?

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.44. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 27.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

In related news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

