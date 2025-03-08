What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AVDL Q3 Earnings?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVDL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Peter J. Thornton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,602.20. This represents a 10.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at $538,447. This represents a 7.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,981 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

