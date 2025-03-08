What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for RIGL Q3 Earnings?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $361.46 million, a P/E ratio of 146.58 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million.

In other news, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $42,593.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,631.48. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,113 shares of company stock valued at $190,644 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

