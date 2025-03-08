What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Curaleaf Q1 Earnings?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $331.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.87 million.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $667.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

