What is William Blair’s Forecast for GitLab Q1 Earnings?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GitLab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.
GitLab Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of GitLab stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -176.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $74.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,054.77. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $32,707,389.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,888.12. This trade represents a 90.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.