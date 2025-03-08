William Blair Estimates Forge Global Q1 Earnings

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forge Global in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Forge Global Stock Down 2.9 %

FRGE opened at $0.65 on Friday. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,030,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,170.40. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $159,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at $604,728. This trade represents a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,508 shares of company stock worth $226,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

