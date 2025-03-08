William Blair Forecasts AutoZone’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $36.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $38.88. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2025 earnings at $51.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $166.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,365.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,229.56. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,636.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,008,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

