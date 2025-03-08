William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for Okta Earnings

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.26, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Okta by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Okta by 1,150.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after acquiring an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

