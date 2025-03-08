Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,052 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WH opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

