Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 86,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 137,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiao-I stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) by 729.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Xiao-I worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

