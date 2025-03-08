Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for DoorDash Q4 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $178.08 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $19,363,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,110. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total value of $8,833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,652.16. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.