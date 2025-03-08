Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of TEVA Q4 Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

View Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.