Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Xerox Q1 Earnings

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Xerox in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Trading Up 2.3 %

XRX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 549,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

