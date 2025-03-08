Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for AEP Q3 Earnings

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

