Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for MSI Earnings

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motorola Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $422.99 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $329.70 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.75 and a 200-day moving average of $460.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

