Zacks Research Weighs in on Reliance’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $16.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Reliance Price Performance

RS opened at $288.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reliance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Reliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,479,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,381,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 6,311.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,841,000 after purchasing an additional 803,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

