10,163 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $10,916,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 426,341 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 23.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,367,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,191,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 222,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

