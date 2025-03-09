11,608 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Qorvo by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 274.29, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

