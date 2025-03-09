1,451 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $926,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,453,000 after purchasing an additional 732,344 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $224,497,000 after acquiring an additional 383,390 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,034,000 after acquiring an additional 651,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.70 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

