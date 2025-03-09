19,074 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
