30,816 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,516,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,562,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,809,000 after acquiring an additional 936,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

