3,590 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TX. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Ternium Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE TX opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,285.71%.

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.