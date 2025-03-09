3,843 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2,466.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,423 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 335.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,626 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 706.6% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,390,146 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,986,000 after buying an additional 1,043,200 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Stock Up 0.0 %

Copart stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

