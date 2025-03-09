38,839 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coupang by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

