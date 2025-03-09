5th Street Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

5th Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,674 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

