7,187 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% during the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,213,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,365,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,521,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.