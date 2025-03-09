7,187 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% during the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,213,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,365,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,521,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $43.43.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
