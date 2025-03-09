7,791 Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKSY opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $305.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKSY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $59,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,622.95. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $84,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,296.35. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $245,866. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

