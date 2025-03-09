997 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 136.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 216.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth $431,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UDOW stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $668.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 2.94.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.