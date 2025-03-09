AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 245.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 141.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $236.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

