Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 17.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 11.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,941.90. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,093,970 shares of company stock worth $296,365,992. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.