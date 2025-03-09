Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $556,625.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $556,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,653.61. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 18,750 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $1,059,562.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Timothy Rolph sold 31,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,742,812.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Timothy Rolph sold 4,818 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $148,924.38.

AKRO opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.19. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 732.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 583,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 71,652 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

