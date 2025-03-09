Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $389,500.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,425.10. This trade represents a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 166,837 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,212 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

