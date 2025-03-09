Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 558.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Alkermes by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,126,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.9 %

ALKS opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,708.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

