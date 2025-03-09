Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 86 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

