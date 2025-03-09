Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 322,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

AMZN opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

