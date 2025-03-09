Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 4th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

