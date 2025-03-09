Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Amdocs by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays dropped their price target on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

